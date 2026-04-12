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Julian Reese News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Reese will come off the bench for Sunday's game in Cleveland.

While Reese will be running with the second unit Sunday, he should still see quality minutes as the only other big man available for Washington's regular-season finale. Reese has double-doubled in three of his past four outings.

Julian Reese
Washington Wizards
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