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Julian Reese News: Headed to Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 11:11pm

The Wizards traded Reese to the Nuggets on Wednesday, and he's expected to be waived by Denver, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

It appears Reese will head to free agency once this trade is finalized. Over 13 games with the Wizards last season, Reese averaged 11.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Julian Reese
Denver Nuggets
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