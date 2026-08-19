Julian Reese News: Headed to Denver
The Wizards traded Reese to the Nuggets on Wednesday, and he's expected to be waived by Denver, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
It appears Reese will head to free agency once this trade is finalized. Over 13 games with the Wizards last season, Reese averaged 11.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
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