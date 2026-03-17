Julian Reese News: Not available Tuesday

Reese (two-way) is listed inactive for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.

Reese filled in as the Wizards' starting center in place of Alex Sarr (toe) in Monday's 125-117 loss to the Warriors, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes. Even though Sarr will remain out Tuesday, the Wizards will hold Reese out in an effort to manage his availability for the remainder of the season. After Tuesday's contest, the two-way player will be eligible to play in eight of Washington's remaining 14 games. With Sarr and Reese in street clothes for the matchup with Detroit, expect Tristan Vukcevic and Anthony Gill to cover the minutes at center.