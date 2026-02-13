Julian Reese News: Posts double-double in defeat

Reese produced 24 points (11-13 FG, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 134-124 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Reese made a big impact off the bench thanks to his shooting accuracy and dominance on the boards Thursday. He has been used as a backup option in five consecutive games but has achieved a couple of double-doubles in that span, retaining some all-around value when given meaningful minutes.