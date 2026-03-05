Julian Reese News: Records monster double-double
Reese ended with 18 points (5-7 FG, 8-8 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 122-112 loss to Utah.
Reese's performances have been trending in the right direction. He came close to posting a double-double in the loss to the Magic on March 3, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds, but he bested those numbers by a massive margin in this loss. It's been only three appearances, but Reese is making a strong case to remain with the Wizards despite signing a two-way deal on Feb. 28, especially considering the lack of depth the Wizards have in the frontcourt right now.
