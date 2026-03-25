Julian Reese News: Starting Wednesday

Reese is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Alex Sarr (toe) and Trista Vukcevic (back) are sidelined, leaving a spot open in the starting lineup for Reese. In his four other starts this season, Reese averaged 10.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals across 30.8 minutes, though those numbers are inflated by an 18-point, 20-rebound outburst.