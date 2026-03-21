Julian Reese News: Strong performance in G League

Reese finished with 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one block during 30 minutes in Friday's 154-143 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Reese served as a versatile contributor and a significant force on the boards as he racked up a game-high tally of rebounds during his third straight G League start. The two-way rookie has made five NBA appearances (four starts) in March, but he's now projected to to be a bench option for the Wizards in upcoming games, potentially seeing more time in the G League in that case.