Julian Reese News: Turns in 26-17 game in spot start

Reese generated 26 points (12-16 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes Wednesday in the Wizards' 133-110 win over the Jazz.

Suiting up for just the second time in nine games, Reese moved into the starting five and took on major minutes as the Wizards' top center while Alex Sarr (toe) and Tristan Vukcevic (back) were unavailable. Reese proceeded to have his way in the paint against a Jazz squad that didn't start a traditional center, establishing a new career high in scoring while falling three boards shy from matching the personal-best total he had recorded in his third NBA game back on March 5, which also came against Utah. Though Reese is now averaging 12.0 points and 10.7 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 65.1 percent from the field through six appearances with the Wizards, his limited availability as a two-way player makes it difficult to justify rostering him. Unless Washington converts him to a standard contract, Reese will be eligible to play in seven of the Wizards' remaining 10 games.