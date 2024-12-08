Julian Strawther Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Strawther is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Hawks due to a right wrist sprain and an ankle strain.

The 22-year-old wing should suit up for Sunday's matchup despite injuries to his wrist and ankle, and he'll likely see an uptick in playing time with Jamal Murray (hamstring) sidelined. Strawther has yet to miss a contest this season, and in his last five outings he averaged 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 51.4 percent from the field across 19.8 minutes per game.