Julian Strawther Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 3:29pm

Strawther is probable for Friday's game against the Thunder with a left toe sprain.

Strawther is primed to play through the injury Friday, and he's worth considering as a streamer. The sharpshooter has started seven consecutive games, averaging 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 26.6 minutes per tilt.

Julian Strawther
Denver Nuggets
