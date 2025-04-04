Julian Strawther News: Available to play Friday
Strawther (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Strawther is one of several Denver players who got upgraded from questionable to available for Friday's matchup against the Warriors, a game that could have massive playoff implications in the Western Conference. As such, Strawther will make his return from a long 16-game absence, as his most recent outing came on March 2 against the Celtics, when he logged 14 minutes and scored four points off the bench.
