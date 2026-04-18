Julian Strawther News: Coming off bench for Game 1

Strawther is not in Denver's starting lineup against Minnesota for Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs Saturday.

Strawther started in each of the Nuggets' final two games of the regular season and averaged 23.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.5 steals over 34.0 minutes. He'll come off the bench for Saturday's game while the Nuggets roll with a starting five of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun.