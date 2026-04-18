Julian Strawther News: Coming off bench for Game 1
Strawther is not in Denver's starting lineup against Minnesota for Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs Saturday.
Strawther started in each of the Nuggets' final two games of the regular season and averaged 23.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.5 steals over 34.0 minutes. He'll come off the bench for Saturday's game while the Nuggets roll with a starting five of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Strawther See More
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters52 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 968 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31108 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 15124 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 11128 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Strawther See More