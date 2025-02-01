Julian Strawther News: Efficient off bench Friday

Strawther ended Friday's 137-134 win over Philadelphia with 18 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes off the bench.

After scoring in single digits in four straight games while going just 3-for-15 (20.0 percent) from three-point range, Strawther was able to find his rhythm Friday. The second-year wing has seen his court time take a hit during his shooting slump -- he hasn't played 20-plus minutes since Jan. 21 -- but overall his role seems to be increasing. Over 17 appearances in January, Strawther averaged 10.1 points, 2.2 boards, 2.1 threes, 14 assists and 0.6 steals in 12.9 minutes a contest.