Julian Strawther News: Fails to score in loss
Strawther registered zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 15 minutes during Monday's 129-121 loss to the Bulls.
Strawther was quiet off the bench, failing to score for the first time all season. With the Nuggets rolling out a relatively healthy lineup, Strawther's opportunities have reduced over the past week, logging fewer than 20 minutes in all three games during that period.
