Julian Strawther News: Given green light
Strawther (toe) is available for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
As expected, Strawther will suit up Wednesday night. He had previously been considered probable due to a sprained toe on his left foot. Strawther has started in six straight games, averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 26.5 minutes.
