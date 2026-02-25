Julian Strawther headshot

Julian Strawther News: Given green light

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Strawther (toe) is available for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

As expected, Strawther will suit up Wednesday night. He had previously been considered probable due to a sprained toe on his left foot. Strawther has started in six straight games, averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 26.5 minutes.

Julian Strawther
Denver Nuggets
