Julian Strawther headshot

Julian Strawther News: Hits for 18 against Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Strawther closed Thursday's 120-113 victory over the Lakers with 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes.

The third-year forward has started 11 straight games dating back to Feb. 7, but Strawther's production has been erratic of late as he's scored in single digits in three of the last six. Over that 11-game stretch, he's averaging 12.7 points, 2.6 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 25.0 minutes.

Julian Strawther
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Strawther
