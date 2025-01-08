Fantasy Basketball
Julian Strawther News: Logs solid impact from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Strawther notched 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 loss to Boston.

Nikola Jokic's (illness) absence forced additional players to step up, and once Strawther entered the lineup, he team elected to ride the hot hand. Aaron Gordon's (calf) extended absence has provided opportunity for other role players, and Denver's 2023 first-round pick is among the group seeing a bump in production.

