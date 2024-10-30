Julian Strawther News: Minor impact in win
Strawther racked up seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 144-139 overtime victory over the Nets.
Strawther has been a consistent part of the rotation through Denver's first four games, although his offensive volume has been inconsequential. He has connected on five of nine three-point attempts to start the season, however.
