Julian Strawther headshot

Julian Strawther News: Minor impact in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Strawther racked up seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 144-139 overtime victory over the Nets.

Strawther has been a consistent part of the rotation through Denver's first four games, although his offensive volume has been inconsequential. He has connected on five of nine three-point attempts to start the season, however.

Julian Strawther
Denver Nuggets
