Julian Strawther News: Moves outside of rotation
Strawther (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Nuggets' 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 2 of a first-round playoff series.
Strawther made appearances in each of the final 11 games of the regular season and averaged 8.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.3 assists in 15.5 minutes per contest, but head coach David Adelman has dropped the third-year wing from Denver's rotation for both of the team's first two postseason contests. Unless Denver loses one of its key players to injury at some point during its playoff run, Strawther's opportunities could be largely limited to garbage-time scenarios.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Strawther See More
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters55 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 971 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31111 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 15127 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 11131 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Strawther See More