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Julian Strawther News: Moves outside of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Strawther (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Nuggets' 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 2 of a first-round playoff series.

Strawther made appearances in each of the final 11 games of the regular season and averaged 8.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.3 assists in 15.5 minutes per contest, but head coach David Adelman has dropped the third-year wing from Denver's rotation for both of the team's first two postseason contests. Unless Denver loses one of its key players to injury at some point during its playoff run, Strawther's opportunities could be largely limited to garbage-time scenarios.

Julian Strawther
Denver Nuggets
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