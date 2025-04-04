Julian Strawther News: Not part of rotation in return

Strawther (knee) played the final 54 seconds of Friday's 118-104 loss to the Warriors, recording no statistics during his time on the court.

Strawther suited up for the first time since March 2 after missing the Nuggets' last 16 games due to a left knee sprain. The second-year wing had averaged 18.2 minutes per game over his six appearances since the All-Star break, but he wasn't featured in head coach Michael Malone's rotation Friday, as he didn't check into the game until the outcome was already decided. Jalen Pickett paced the bench in playing time with 24 minutes and looks like he'll serve as the Nuggets' top wing on the second unit ahead of Strawther for the time being.