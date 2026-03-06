Julian Strawther headshot

Julian Strawther News: Not starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Strawther won't start against the Knicks on Friday.

With Cameron Johnson (ankle) and Aaron Gordon (hamstring) back in the lineup, Zeke Nnaji and Strawther will retreat to the second unit. He has averaged 4.7 points and 1.8 rebounds across 11.6 minutes per game in 28 appearances off the bench so far this season.

Julian Strawther
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Strawther See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Strawther See More
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
NBA
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Joe Mayo
65 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 15
Author Image
Joe Mayo
81 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
85 days ago