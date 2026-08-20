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Julian Strawther News: Opportunity for larger role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 10:32am

Strawther could play an expanded role for the Nuggets in 2026-27 after Peyton Watson was traded to the Cavaliers.

Strawther is still ticketed for a bench role this season, even with Watson now out of the picture, but his playing time could be more consistent after finishing last postseason outside the rotation. The sharpshooter averaged 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 15.1 minutes per game over 57 regular-season appearances in 2025-26.

Julian Strawther
Denver Nuggets
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