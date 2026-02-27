Julian Strawther News: Playing Friday
Strawther (toe) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Strawther has been on the Nuggets' injury report as of late while working through a left toe sprain, but the issue has not been severe enough for him to miss any time, and he'll suit up for Friday's contest. Strawther has started in each of Denver's last seven games and has averaged 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.0 steals over 26.4 minutes per contest over that span.
