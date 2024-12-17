Julian Strawther News: Plays well with 13 points

Strawther finished with 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 23 minutes during Monday's 130-129 win over the Kings.

Christian Braun missed his first game of the season due to lower back spasms, but the guard is considered day-to-day. Strawther has upside like he showcased Monday, and he could be on the streaming radar again if Braun is unable to play against Portland on Thursday. For the season, Strawther is shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from beyond the arc.