Julian Strawther headshot

Julian Strawther News: Pops for 19 in Friday's rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Strawther ended Friday's 157-103 win over the Trail Blazers with 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 29 minutes.

Seven different Nuggets scored in double digits as the team set a new franchise record for points in a road game. Strawther has scored 10-plus points himself in seven straight games, including five straight starts since Peyton Watson (hamstring) was sidelined, and since joining the starting five he's averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 boards, 2.8 threes, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.2 minutes.

Julian Strawther
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Strawther See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Strawther See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Joe Mayo
52 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 15
Author Image
Joe Mayo
68 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
72 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 24
Author Image
Joe Mayo
89 days ago