Julian Strawther News: Pops for 19 in Friday's rout
Strawther ended Friday's 157-103 win over the Trail Blazers with 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 29 minutes.
Seven different Nuggets scored in double digits as the team set a new franchise record for points in a road game. Strawther has scored 10-plus points himself in seven straight games, including five straight starts since Peyton Watson (hamstring) was sidelined, and since joining the starting five he's averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 boards, 2.8 threes, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.2 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Strawther See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 912 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3152 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 1568 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 1172 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 2489 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Strawther See More