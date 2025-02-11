Fantasy Basketball
Julian Strawther headshot

Julian Strawther News: Productive in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Strawther posted 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 146-117 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Strawther has scored 18 points in consecutive games, and he's emerged as a viable streamer for the shorthanded Nuggets. Over his last six outings, Strawther has averaged 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 29.4 minutes per contest.

