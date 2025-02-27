Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julian Strawther headshot

Julian Strawther News: Provides spark off bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Strawther notched 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt) over 20 minutes in Thursday's 121-112 loss to Milwaukee.

Strawther was one of two Nuggets with 20 or more minutes off the bench Thursday, using that time on the court to lead all second unit players in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying pair of threes. Strwather bounced back after two single-digit scoring totals in his previous two appearances, reaching double figures in seven of his last 10 outings.

Julian Strawther
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now