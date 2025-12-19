Before he was cleared to play in Monday's game against the Rockets, Strawther had missed 12 consecutive contests due to lower back injury management. He didn't see the court in Denver's three-point win over Houston, but Strawther managed to crack the rotation Thursday with Peyton Watson (trunk) joining Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle). The Nuggets are seemingly viewing Watson as day-to-day, so if he returns for the team's next game Saturday versus the Rockets, Strawther will be at risk of moving back out of the rotation.