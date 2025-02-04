Julian Strawther News: Scores 15 off bench

Strawther ended Monday's 125-113 win over New Orleans with 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 24 minutes.

Aaron Gordon (calf) and Russell Westbrook (hamstring) sat this game out, while Peyton Watson (knee) is expected to miss at least four weeks. That means Strawther will have a big opportunity in front of him to make some noise with the second unit. Through 50 games this season, he's averaging 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 21.8 minutes.