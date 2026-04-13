Julian Strawther News: Scores 25 vs. San Antonio
Strawther notched 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-118 win over San Antonio.
Strawther made a strong case to be considered for playing time in the postseason after scoring 22 points against the Thunder and 25 against the Spurs on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Strawther should return to his regular bench in the playoffs, though. He ends the 2025-26 regular season with averages of 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while starting in 14 of his 57 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Strawther See More
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters47 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 963 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31103 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 15119 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 11123 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julian Strawther See More