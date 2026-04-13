Julian Strawther News: Scores 25 vs. San Antonio

Strawther notched 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-118 win over San Antonio.

Strawther made a strong case to be considered for playing time in the postseason after scoring 22 points against the Thunder and 25 against the Spurs on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Strawther should return to his regular bench in the playoffs, though. He ends the 2025-26 regular season with averages of 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while starting in 14 of his 57 appearances.