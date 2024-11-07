Julian Strawther News: Sets career-high six dimes in win

Strawther amassed nine points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 victory over Oklahoma City.

Strawther has seen an increased role over the past three games in the absence of Jamal Murray (concussion). Even when Murray returns, Strawther may be asked to do a bit more, given the weeks-long recuperation of Aaron Gordon (calf). Strawther's past three performances have been a mixed bag, but it's come out relatively well in the wash, with averages of 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 24.0 minutes.