Julian Strawther News: Solid outing in blowout win

Strawther contributed 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 139-120 victory over the Hawks.

Strawther led the bench in scoring in a well-rounded effort Wednesday, though he did struggle from three-point range in the blowout win. The 22-year-old has received a slight uptick in playing time with Aaron Gordon (calf) sidelined, and Strawther has averaged 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 22.4 minutes per contest in his last five outings. He has shot 43.2 percent from the field and 18.8 percent from deep in that five-game span.