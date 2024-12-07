Julian Strawther News: Steps up with 18 points off bench

Strawther registered 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals over 33 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 loss to the Wizards.

With the Nuggets missing starters Jamal Murray (hamstring) and Aaron Gordon (calf) on Saturday, Strawther stepped up off the bench with 18 points to go with a full stat line. The 22-year-old former first-rounder is shooting a career-high 38.9 percent from beyond the arc over 21 games in 2024-25, and he'd be worth streaming in deep fantasy leagues as a decent source of three-pointers if Denver remains shorthanded for Sunday's matchup with a Hawks club that is giving up the most threes per game (16.2) in the league this year.