Julius Randle Injury: Dealing with back spasms
Randle is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to lower-back spasms.
Randle has yet to miss a game this season but is in jeopardy of being sidelined for Sunday's contest while nursing a back injury. If the veteran forward is unable to play, then Naz Reid figures to be the top candidate to enter the Timberwolves' starting lineup. Randle averaged 18.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 threes over 34.1 minutes per game in February.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julius Randle See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 226 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 208 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 208 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability10 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1117 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julius Randle See More