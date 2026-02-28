Julius Randle headshot

Julius Randle Injury: Dealing with back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Randle is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to lower-back spasms.

Randle has yet to miss a game this season but is in jeopardy of being sidelined for Sunday's contest while nursing a back injury. If the veteran forward is unable to play, then Naz Reid figures to be the top candidate to enter the Timberwolves' starting lineup. Randle averaged 18.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 threes over 34.1 minutes per game in February.

Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julius Randle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julius Randle See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago