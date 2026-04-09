Julius Randle headshot

Julius Randle Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Randle (hand) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.

Randle took a seat for the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back Wednesday due to a right hand issue, but he'll have an opportunity to return for Friday's clash. Minnesota should have another update on the forward's availability after observing him go through shootaround and warmups.

Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
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