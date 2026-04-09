Julius Randle Injury: Iffy for Friday
Randle (hand) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Randle took a seat for the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back Wednesday due to a right hand issue, but he'll have an opportunity to return for Friday's clash. Minnesota should have another update on the forward's availability after observing him go through shootaround and warmups.
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