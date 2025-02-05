Julius Randle Injury: Out at least two more weeks

Minnesota announced Wednesday that Randle (groin) will be re-evaluated in two weeks after being diagnosed with a right adductor strain following an MRI.

Randle had missed the Timberwolves' last two games after suffering what the team labeled as a right groin strain in last Thursday's win over the Jazz, but a more serious injury was confirmed once the big man was sent in for a second opinion. With Randle's absence now set to extend through the All-Star break, Naz Reid should continue to start in the frontcourt alongside Rudy Gobert. Reid has averaged 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 three-pointers, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 30.0 minutes through his first two starts.