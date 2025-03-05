Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julius Randle headshot

Julius Randle Injury: Questionable against Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 10:08am

Randle is questionable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte with a right groin strain.

Randle, who just recently returned to action for Minnesota, played 30 minutes Tuesday against the 76ers and finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one steal. Therefore, it's not a surprise that the Timberwolves are contemplating a maintenance day for the forward. Rudy Gobert, who has been battling a back issue, remains out for Minnesota.

Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now