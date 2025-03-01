Julius Randle Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Randle (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Randle hasn't stepped on the court since logging 10 minutes in a 138-113 win over the Jazz and missed the entire month of February, but he might be ready to return to action Sunday. Randle is averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.7 steals per game across 48 starts this season. If he isn't deemed ready to return, then Jaden McDaniels would remain as the starting power forward.