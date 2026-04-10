Julius Randle headshot

Julius Randle Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Randle (hand) is out for Friday's game against the Rockets.

Randle will be sidelined for his second straight contest after failing to shed his questionable tag. Kyle Anderson could step into an increased role with this news.

Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
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