Julius Randle Injury: Won't play vs. Orlando

Randle is out for Wednesday's game against the Magic due to right hand soreness.

Randle is one of several players who will miss the Timberwolves' second leg of this back-to-back set, as Ayo Dosunmu (rest), Anthony Edwards (knee) and Mike Conley (rest) are also out. With Randle sidelined, expect Kyle Anderson and Naz Reid to see more minutes in Minnesota's frontcourt. Randle's next chance to return will come against the Rockets on Friday.