Julius Randle News: Adjustment to new team continues

Randle totaled 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 95-94 loss to the Heat.

The veteran forward continues to put up solid, if somewhat disappointing, numbers for the Timberwolves. While Randle's efficiency has gone up -- he's shooting 53.1 percent from the floor, his best mark since 2017-18, and 40.9 percent from three-point range, his best performance since 2020-21 -- his usage has gone down compared to his last few years with the Knicks, and he has yet to attempt 20 shots in a game for Minnesota. Randle's 6.7 boards a game is also on pace for a career low, as he's never finished a season below 8.0. As the third wheel on a team with Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert in well-defined roles, this level of production may be the new normal for Randle.