Julius Randle News: Balanced outing in double-double

Randle recorded 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes in Thursday's 104-89 win over Orlando.

Randle led the way for the Timberwolves in another road victory Thursday, leading all players in scoring and shots made while concluding as one of two players with a double-double. Randle has tallied a 20-point, 10-rebound performance in four contests this season, hauling in 10 or more boards on seven occasions.