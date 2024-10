Randle checked back into Tuesday's game versus the Mavericks with 9:19 left in the fourth quarter after heading to the locker room with 1:51 remaining in the third quarter.

Randle took a shot to the face after attempting to block Mavericks forward Nnaji Marshall in transition. While Randle was shaken up from the play, he should be able to finish out Tuesday's contest without missing a significant chunk of time.