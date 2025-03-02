Fantasy Basketball
Julius Randle headshot

Julius Randle News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 4:56pm

Randle (groin) will be available for Sunday's game against the Suns, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Randle has been out of action since Jan. 30 due to a right groin strain, but he's progressed enough in his recovery to return to the floor Sunday. The Timberwolves haven't indicated whether Randle will operate under a minutes restriction, but that may be a fair assumption, given the length of his absence. Randle will likely start alongside Naz Reid in the frontcourt until Rudy Gobert (back) is cleared to return, at which point Reid will likely move back to the bench.

