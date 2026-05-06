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Julius Randle News: Cools off in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Randle produced 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 133-95 loss to the Spurs in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Randle had a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double in the 104-102 win over the Spurs to claim Game 1. However, it was a different story in Game 2, with the Spurs cruising to an easy win to tie the series up at one game each. With Anthony Edwards (knee) still working his way back to form after missing time, Randle will be needed to stay more involved offensively if the Timberwolves hope to keep the series competitive. Both clubs will head to Minnesota for Game 3 on Friday night.

Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
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