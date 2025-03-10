Fantasy Basketball
Julius Randle headshot

Julius Randle News: Double-double in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 9:12am

Randle closed Sunday's 141-124 win over the Spurs with 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and one block over 30 minutes.

The veteran forward has teased a triple-double in three straight games, missing by a single assist Wednesday and Friday before dishing enough dimes but falling short on the glass Sunday. Randle appears fully recovered from his groin injury, and over five games since his return, he's averaging 17.6 points, 8.2 boards, 7.2 assists and 1.2 threes.

