Julius Randle News: Double-doubles in defeat
Randle accumulated 17 points (6-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 126-97 loss to the Spurs in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Randle struggled from three-point range but was still one of four Minnesota players to score at least 16 points. He has shot just 21.1 percent from downtown through five first-round games and has been held to just 12 points in three of them. Still, the veteran forward led the Timberwolves in rebounds Tuesday, securing his second double-double of the postseason.
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