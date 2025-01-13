Julius Randle News: Double-doubles in win

Randle contributed 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 120-106 win over the Wizards.

The veteran forward posted his eighth double-double of the season while finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Anthony Edwards (41 points). Randle has been fairly successful with his new club, and he has recorded 20-plus points in 22 of his 39 regular-season appearances thus far. The 30-year-old is also on pace to shoot 35.0 percent from beyond the arc, which would be the second-highest mark of his 11-year career.