Julius Randle News: Drops 21 in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Randle closed with 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 117-91 victory over the Nets.

The veteran forward drained five three-pointers for the second straight game, although Randle's overall production didn't match the 31-point double-double he delivered Thursday. He's having a strong finish to the regular season as Minnesota tries to claw its way out of the Play-In Tournament, averaging 20.5 points, 7.1 boards, 5.3 assists, 2.6 threes and 0.8 steals over the last eight games while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and 46.7 percent from long distance.

Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
