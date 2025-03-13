Julius Randle News: Drops 25 in Denver

Randle racked up 25 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 115-95 win over the Nuggets.

The 25 points tied his high-water mark since he rejoined the lineup at the beginning of the month after recovering from a groin injury. Over those six March appearances, Randle's averaging 18.8 points, 7.5 boards, 6.5 assists and 1.5 threes while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor.